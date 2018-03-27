News
Public Mobile offers free month of service to new customers

The offer follows Chatr's free month of service promotion

Mar 27, 2018

4:39 PM EDT

Public Mobile

Following in the footsteps of Rogers-owned prepaid brand Chatr, Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is now offering a free 30 days of service for new customers.

Effective as of 1pm ET on March 27th, it is offering a SIM card and the next 30 days for $0 when activating on a 30-day plan — meaning the second month is free.

For example, if a customer signs up on a $32/1GB at 3G speed plan, the account will be credited $32 within 72 hours of activating and those credits will count towards their next renewal date.

The promotion will be applied as a credit within 72 hours and will be available until April 2nd, 2018.

Public Mobile notes that customers who purchase the promotion online will have to pay regular price ($10 CAD) for a SIM card due to the short promotional timeframe and the fact that Public cannot guarantee it will arrive before the promotion ends.

Competitor Chatr is offering one month of free service on any plan through “select retailers” only, with no specific end-date.

Bell-owned prepaid brand Lucky Mobile is not currently offering its own version of the deal.

Source: Public Mobile

