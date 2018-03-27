Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate RS smartphone has an in-screen fingerprint sensor

While Huawei’s event today in Paris, France was meant to show off the company’s P20 line of smartphones, the Chinese hardware manufacturer also took time to show off its Porsche Design Mate RS device.
The phone was designed in concert with German automotive manufacturer Porsche, and is a fairly standard 2018 premier-tier Android flagship smartphone.
The phone features a 6-inch OLED 2K curved screen, the same 4,000mAh battery as the P20 Pro, as well as the same Kirin 970 that’s in both the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.
However, what truly sets the phone apart from other premium-tier devices is its in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Interestingly enough, the Mate RS also features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, in order to give users more choice for biometric security.
Both phones feature a triple-lens rear-facing camera setup, as well as a nearly bezel-less design that’s reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S9.
Granted, the Porsche Design Mate RS’s spectacularly costly price tag is slightly prohibitive for most consumers.
The phone costs €1,695 (roughly $2,705 CAD) for the 256GB model and €2,095 (roughly $3,343 CAD) for the 512GB model. Both models come with 6GB of RAM.
The Porsche Design Mate RS most likely won’t launch in Canada, but the device is nonetheless an interesting look at the technology Huawei is currently implementing in some of its devices — technology that might eventually make its way to the company’s flagship devices in the future.
The only other company that’s revealed a working device with an in-screen fingerprint sensor is Chinese manufacturer Vivo.
