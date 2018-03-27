News
Apple’s online store goes down ahead of education event

Apple's store going down indicates it's prepping for new products

Mar 27, 2018

10:18 AM EDT

Apple’s online store is currently down, ahead of the tech giant’s major education event.

As of 10am ET, the store website reads: “We’ll be back. We’re busy updating the Apple Store for you. Please check back soon.”

The store being down all but confirms that Apple is preparing the addition of new products which may be available for purchase or pre-order as of today.

Today’s education event begins at 11am ET and is expected to feature the reveal of a more affordable iPad aimed at students and teachers. The event is taking place at a school in Chicago.

For more on what to expect from the event, check here, and stay tuned to MobileSyrup for coverage.

Source: Apple Via: Cult of Mac

