Acer’s education-focused Chromebook Tab 10 is the world’s first Chrome OS tablet

Just one day before Apple’s March 27th education-focused event kicks off in Chicago, Illinois, Acer has announced the Chromebook Tab 10 — a new tablet aimed the education market.
The device is notable for two reasons. Not only does it share several similarities with Apple’s current entry-level tablet, the sixth-generation iPad, it’s also the first tablet to ship with Chrome OS.
In the past, manufacturers have shipped 2-in-1 Chrome OS devices that were capable of working as a tablet in a pinch, but the Chromebook Tab 10 is the first dedicated Chrome OS tablet.
The Chromebook Tab 10 features a 9.7-inch display with 2048 x 1536 (matching the sixth-gen iPad to a tee), an OP1 processor, front- and rear-facing cameras, a battery rated to last nine hours on a single charge, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card slot) and a headphone jack.
Perhaps most importantly, however, is the inclusion of a Wacom-branded stylus that comes included with the device and doesn’t require charging.
Acer plans to sell the Chromebook Tab 10 for $329 USD in the U.S. That’s the same price point as the sixth-gen iPad.
Apple will reportedly announce a new, more affordable iPad priced at $259 USD tomorrow. However, if the device is compatible with the Apple Pencil (currently priced at $99 USD) and the company doesn’t bundle the two together, then the Chromebook Tab 10 will still be a more affordable option, even at a higher base price.
Acer will start selling the Chromebook Tab 10 to education and commercial customers in North America next month, with worldwide availability to follow in May.
Via: The Verge
