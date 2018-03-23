After becoming Transport Canada compliant in February, Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) is once again in the news.
The Toronto-based company has announced it has started to build its latest drone, which is aptly called the ‘Condor.’
This cargo delivery drone follows its previous drones called the Raven and Sparrow. The Condor has a lifting capability of about 400 pounds and can fly approximately 150km. Drone Delivery Canada states that the Condow can ship pallet size payload shipments, which is “ideal for transporting bulk cargo, both in Canada and abroad.”
“Our engineering team is focused on building out our fleet to provide drones capable of addressing a wide range of client requirements in different geographies. The Condor will be our first delivery drone that offers our customers a platform for greater capacities of bulk shipments,” said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO.
“We continue to push the envelope advancing our fleets capabilities to meet and exceed client requirements in Northern Canada and elsewhere around the world.”
DDC gained Transport Canada’s approval to test drones, in Moosonee and Moose Factory, Ontario, in November 2017. The company is also testing its technology in the United States.
Source: DDC
