Millions of free-tier users are blocking Spotify ads

Spotify has started cracking down on free users who are blocking ads on the platform.
The music streaming platform will soon stop users from running modded versions of the app that block ads.
Within Spotify’s IPO filing, the company revealed that around 2 million users have been running the free version of Spotify without ads. This means that these users are not supporting the artists they’re listening to.
This is negative for both Spotify and the artists featured on the platform. Spotify counts on its free tier to hopefully someday attract users to the paid version of the app. Meanwhile, artists earn money from ads that play during users’ streams.
This means that even though Spotify has raised its subscriber base from 28 million users in 2015, to 71 million at the end of 2017, there are still consumers who are technically stealing from the company.
Source: Reuters, musicindustryblog Via: The Verge
Comments