News
PREVIOUS|

Millions of free-tier users are blocking Spotify ads

Some users are getting around the ads

Mar 23, 2018

6:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Spotify app on phone

Spotify has started cracking down on free users who are blocking ads on the platform.

The music streaming platform will soon stop users from running modded versions of the app that block ads.

Within Spotify’s IPO filing, the company revealed that around 2 million users have been running the free version of Spotify without ads. This means that these users are not supporting the artists they’re listening to.

This is negative for both Spotify and the artists featured on the platform. Spotify counts on its free tier to hopefully someday attract users to the paid version of the app. Meanwhile, artists earn money from ads that play during users’ streams.

This means that even though Spotify has raised its subscriber base from 28 million users in 2015, to 71 million at the end of 2017, there are still consumers who are technically stealing from the company.

Source: Reuters, musicindustryblog Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2018

11:51 AM EDT

Apple Music surpasses 38 million paid subscribers

News

Dec 19, 2017

4:02 PM EDT

Plex aims to be your new music player with Plexamp

News

Feb 21, 2018

10:20 AM EDT

New job listing indicates Spotify is working on hardware devices

News

Mar 13, 2018

7:52 PM EDT

Spotify adds new tool to suggest edits for song information

Comments