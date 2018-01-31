The Essential Phone is available for $460 outright at Telus

The Essential Phone is now available for $460 outright at Telus.
The high-end Android smartphone is also available for zero down on a two-year plan, starting at $75 per month.
Additionally. the device is available at Telus’ flanker brand Koodo for $460 outright. However, Koodo’s Tab structure is quite different than Telus’. At Koodo, the phone is obtainable for $100 upfront on a two-year, $15 per month Tab Medium plan, and $220 upfront on a $10 Tab Small plan.
The Essential Phone first came to Canada last September. At that time, Telus sold the device for $1050 outright and $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan.
MobileSyrup recently revisited the device and took note of the phone’s camera experience, which has improved significantly since launch.
The Essential Phone features an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has a 5.71-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with a 1312 x 2560 pixel ratio.
In other Essential news, the company will skip releasing Android 8.0 to the Essential Phone and jump straight to Android 8.1. “Through your testing and feedback, we discovered several stability issues in Oreo 8.0 that we believe will be addressed in Oreo 8.1,” said the company through a statement issued on Twitter on January 30th, 2018.
Source: Telus
Comments