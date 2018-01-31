News
The Essential Phone is available for $460 outright at Telus

Jan 31, 2018

10:51 AM EST

Essential Phone

The Essential Phone is now available for $460 outright at Telus.

The high-end Android smartphone is also available for zero down on a two-year plan, starting at $75 per month.

Additionally. the device is available at Telus’ flanker brand Koodo for $460 outright. However, Koodo’s Tab structure is quite different than Telus’. At Koodo, the phone is obtainable for $100 upfront on a two-year, $15 per month Tab Medium plan, and $220 upfront on a $10 Tab Small plan.

The Essential Phone first came to Canada last September. At that time, Telus sold the device for $1050 outright and $290 on a two-year Premium Plus plan.

MobileSyrup recently revisited the device and took note of the phone’s camera experience, which has improved significantly since launch.

The Essential Phone features an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it has a 5.71-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with a 1312 x 2560 pixel ratio.

In other Essential news, the company will skip releasing Android 8.0 to the Essential Phone and jump straight to Android 8.1. “Through your testing and feedback, we discovered several stability issues in Oreo 8.0 that we believe will be addressed in Oreo 8.1,” said the company through a statement issued on Twitter on January 30th, 2018.

Source: Telus

Comments

  • Nigel Yuusef Kahn

    Now that should have been the original price of this phone since it was so broken, to begin with. Also, a lacklustre camera software makes you wish the phone designer had put some thought into the camera experience.

    • Smanny

      All that is fixed with the software updates. It’s higher quality smartphone than a lot of others on the market. With its ceramic back, and titanium frame. Plus it has Gorilla Glass 5, 1 gigabit LTE, Bluetooth 5, 128 GB of storage, and 4 GB of ram with the latest SD 835 SoC. So saying it should have been $460 in the first place, then I guess the iPhone X should be around the same price or even less.

      $460 for this smartphone is a steal for this smartphone.

    • BMW Gordon

      All is not fixed. Camera still crashes and is terrible in low-light. Earphone grills in most of the units shipped to Canada are made a flimsy piece of felt that breaks apart with lightest touch creating unsightly and unprotective holes. Touchscreen responsiveness has a noticeable lag and frequently does not register touches. As a side note, if you are on Telus or Koodo, good luck in getting an OS or security update. They are easily 3 months behind all other carriers. All that being said, I got mine for $360 plus tax on Black Friday – it is definitely worth the price and then some.

    • John Lofwire

      Camera never crash on mine ( running Oreo beta 2 using stock camera app ) its also pretty good in low light now.

      Earphone grill on mine is that one and i cleaned it and its did not come apart ( also all the one currently sold are using the new metal grill ) if its do come apart its covered by the warranty.

      touchscreen work flawlessly ( its was a bit strange before i got oreo but now its perfect )

      Just side load oreo beta you wont ever have to sideload again and will receive all the update directly from essential.

      Oreo made a big improvement on this device.

    • Nigel Yuusef Kahn

      I also don’t buy a phone with a buttload of problems hoping to be fixed by software updates. I’m sorry you got duped into buying a shiny price of fashion accessory that barely functions as a phone.

    • LPP

      I don’t understand this line of thinking. I got the Essential phone because it is powerful and a great device. If I want to shoot professional pictures, I use my DLSR.

      Point is, its one thing to say the camera app needs improving (and it got a LOT better btw), but to say the phone is bad because of the camera app is misleading.

      There is so much more to a smartphone than its camera!

    • Nigel Yuusef Kahn

      Listen, I don’t carry a DSLR on since it’s not very convenient to carry around so a smartphone should be able to deliver pretty good shots for point and shoot also there’s quite a bit of learning curve for a DSLR. If I need a DSLR shot ill just have to hire a photographer or get one of my enthusiastic friends to shoot that type of photography. My point is I played with this phone at the Telus store because I loved the design its good that they used ceramic body and titanium, however, the phone was so glitchy and I’m not the only one who thought so many reviewers trashed this phone and on top of that, the phone is ip54 rating so what’s up with very little water resistance coming from 2017/2018 flagship?

    • John Lofwire

      The camera now take better picture than first gen pixel its even almost on par with phone like note 8.

      You hater are funny.

  • johny

    essentially useless

  • Jason

    I feel bad for people who bought this at launch, less than a year later the price has been cut in half

    • KiwiBri

      wow.. worse depreciation that my LG G3 was !

  • Rony

    Old news. This price has been for at least a week.

  • Brad Fortin

    Wow, sales must be absolutely dismal if it’s already more than half off the outright price.

    • gremlin0007

      Well, the phone is pretty underwhelming compared to what’s been already out there…last year

    • John Lofwire

      underwhelming…

      Superior battery life than note 8.
      same high end SD 835.
      camera is now better than all 2016 flagship and similar to 2017 one.
      priced easily half or even less than competition.
      Easy to get oreo running on it ( took me 5 min to do it lol )

      What underwhelming is hater.

    • gremlin0007

      Meh, you can throw stats all you want, reality is in 2017-2018, most high end phones are on par. If you claim to be a revolutionary phone, you gotta have some new and better but it’s just more of the same old.

      On top of that, you obviously don’t have a note 8. Even with its smaller battery, the life of the phone is way beyond previous installments of the phone. The battery management is extremely good. Why would that make me a hater? I could have bought two of these but instead chose the note 8. Vanilla android is just too behind the curb now.

      At the end of the day, the camera on cell phones are for Joe nobodies, if I wanted DSLR quality pics or if I was a photographer,vi wouldn’t pick a cellphone as a tool of choice…

  • fidorulz

    Anyone know if telus unlocks all their phones now like rogers and fido or are they like bell and only unlock it if you activate it with them?

    • marcelovrocha

      I bought one. It came unlocked. I am on Virgin. I was able to buy the phone without activating a new line from Telus.

    • Smanny

      All smartphones in Canada by law are suppose to come unlocked now. If a smartphone is locked, then they will unlock with no charge if you are the owner of the smartphone, and you purchased it from them.

    • LPP

      I got mine via Telus and yes, it came unlocked. Like Smanny is saying, all new phones are now supposed to be unlocked – and if you have one that is locked, your carrier should unlock it for free if I’m not mistaken.

    • John Lofwire

      essential where always unlocked out of the box.
      all new phone sold at Telus are also unlocked out of the box.

  • AMB_07

    I don’t know if that’s a bargain or one more reason to stay away from that phone.

    • LPP

      I got the Essential in november – and it has kept on getting better. The camera app is already much better – and they keep on improving it.

      I didn’t pay a big price for the phones mind you… (always ask what your carrier can do for you!)
      My point is I still recommend the phone – I love it.

    • John Lofwire

      its unbeatable at its price range and easily similar to others much pricier handset.

      added bonus if you put a cheap case on it that just go a bit over the screen the phone become almost unbreakable.

      you can have anyone sit on it and its will never bend.

  • abc123

    Just got this at that price. This is a really good phone on all fronts including battery life. I can’t really say much about the camera except that it’s better at taking pictures than my LG G3. I know that’s not saying much, but for those of you who use the camera for the occasional shot, birthdays, and get togethers, this phone is more than adequate at taking pictures.

    Take a look at the specs and compare with other manufacturers, you’d be hard pressed to find a better phone at this price. Again, don’t let the camera get in your way, it’s actually pretty decent.

    • John Lofwire

      The camera now beat all 2016 flagship including the first pixel ( using stock camera app )

      ITs also pretty close to the 2017 flagship.

      As you said hard to beat this phone at that price range.