Twitter plans to introduce a subscription service aimed at businesses

Twitter is developing a subscription service aimed at small businesses, the company’s chief financial officer Ned Segal revealed in an interview with CNBC.
“We’ve got all these local business that are on Twitter, but they’re not advertising on Twitter the way that they might on other platforms, mostly because we just haven’t made it easy for them,” Segal told the broadcast news network.
“We’ve done a lot of work there recently to create a subscription product for them so that they can advertise easier on Twitter, but there’s still a lot of work to do to get more of them on Twitter today,” he later added.
Segal didn’t share specifics on the service, but did say that the company will also start selling some of its data to businesses to help them fine tune their ad campaigns.
The news comes following quarter in which Twitter announced its first profit as a publicly traded company.
Over the past few months, Twitter has done a better job of listening to user feedback. For instance, in a recent Periscope stream, company CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter plans to change how its verification feature works, allowing anyone to get verified. Similarly, the company finally introduced a way for users to easily save tweets for future use.
Source: CNBC
Comments