Heartbreaking indie game Florence now available on Android

Exactly one month after it premiered on iOS, indie darling Florence is now available on Android.
The brainchild of Monument Valley designer Ken Wong, Florence tells the story of its titular character, Florence Yeoh, as she falls in love with a cellist named Krish. The short but poignant game should take most players less than an hour to complete, but it’s a worthwhile experience all the same. MobileSyrup‘s Brad Shankar absolutely loved the game when he covered it for a recent This Week in Gaming feature.
At the time of writing, the game has a five-star rating across 207 reviews.
Florence is priced at $3.69 CAD. Download it from the source link below.
