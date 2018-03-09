Twitter may add the option for anyone to become verified

Twitter may soon roll out a way for all of its users to verify their accounts.
In a new initiative to discuss the “health” of the company, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to Periscope on March 8th. During the live stream, he stated that the company plans to open the verification process to everyone.
Twitter wants to distance its self from looking like it supports content on accounts with checkmarks. It hopes to do this by changing the way people think about what the verification checkmark represents.
David Gasca, a product director at Twitter, said in the livestream that the company uses the checkmark to signify identity, but in its research, it has found that most users see the checkmark as a sign of credibility.
The new update will help users tell a parody account from an account that actually represents a person. Ideally clearing up some confusion that can arise when people are unsure if an account is real.
In addition, Dorsey said that anonymity is a huge part of making Twitter a safe space for people to share whats on their minds. This new update won’t take that away from people as it will still support these accounts.
Until this new feature rolls out, the blue checkmark is still meant to inform Twitter users when an account that is of public interest is authentic.
Comments