WhatsApp extends time frame of ‘Delete for Everyone’ function on iOS

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp was recently updated to include an option that extends the time window for the ‘Delete Messages For Everyone’ option.
The app updated for iOS on March 8th to extend the deleting feature from seven minutes to 68 minutes and 16 seconds.
So far, iOS is the only operating system that supports this feature, with Android and desktop still only supporting the seven-minute window.
The extended time frame allows users to have whole conversations that can then be deleted for privacy reasons, or if they wanted to hide typos.
The feature first launched in October. Find out how to delete a message for everyone here.
Source: @WABetaInfo
