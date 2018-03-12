Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Asus is now rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo via an over-the-air update to the ZenFone 4 Pro, according to a new community forum post.
The update comes as part of Asus’ effort to update its entire ZenFone 3 and 4 lineup to Android Oreo. The ZenFone 4 was updated in December, while the ZenFone 3 got its update in January.
The version number is V15.0410.1802.34 and the full change log is as follows:
- Upgrade to Android O
- Power consumption improvement
- Adds “Long screenshot” function
- Substitute Cast function for PlayTo function
- After OS upgrade, launcher has some important changes – swipe up to all apps, all app icon could be changed
- More friendly setting UI design
The jump to Android Oreo brings with it better background activity management for apps, picture-in-picture video viewing, notification dots and new emoji, among other things.
Those who haven’t received a notification about the update yet can manually access it by going to ‘Settings’ > ‘About’ > ‘System Update.’
Asus has noted that all third and fourth generation ZenFone devices will be updated by the second half of 2018.
Source: Asus Via: Android Police
