News
PREVIOUS|

Asus is now rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the ZenFone 4

Dec 29, 2017

1:33 PM EST

0 comments

Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to Asus ZenFone 4 devices on the market through an over-the-air update, an announcement on Asus’ community forums confirms.

The update releases today, December 29th, 2017, for the Asus ZenFone 4 (model number ZE554KL) and brings with it not only Android 8.0 Oreo but a “more friendly setting UI design.” With Android 8.0 comes a switch to the pull-app drawer and new icons, as well, so users should be ready for a significantly changed user experience.

Those who haven’t received a notification about the update yet can manually access it by going to Settings > About > System Update.

The mid-range ZenFone 4 features a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3,300mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor. It retails for $549.99 CAD.

Source: Asus

Related Articles

Resources

Sep 28, 2017

2:01 PM EST

Asus ZenFone 3 is on sale for $345 with Amazon Canada

News

Dec 11, 2017

9:15 AM EST

Here’s the list of every Android Wear watch currently slated to get Oreo

News

Dec 5, 2017

2:46 PM EST

Qualcomm shows off ARM-based Windows 10 PCs Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2

News

Aug 25, 2017

1:57 PM EST

HTC says it will update the U11 to Android 8.0 before the end of 2017

Comments