Asus is now rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the ZenFone 4

Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to Asus ZenFone 4 devices on the market through an over-the-air update, an announcement on Asus’ community forums confirms.
The update releases today, December 29th, 2017, for the Asus ZenFone 4 (model number ZE554KL) and brings with it not only Android 8.0 Oreo but a “more friendly setting UI design.” With Android 8.0 comes a switch to the pull-app drawer and new icons, as well, so users should be ready for a significantly changed user experience.
Those who haven’t received a notification about the update yet can manually access it by going to Settings > About > System Update.
The mid-range ZenFone 4 features a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3,300mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor. It retails for $549.99 CAD.
