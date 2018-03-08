During today’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese game-making company announced the ‘ARMS U.S. & Canada Online Open Tournament.’
Players of the Nintendo Switch game ARMS have the chance to enter the tournament through the game’s Ranked Match mode from now until March 18th.
The top eight players — and four alternates — then get the opportunity to face one another in the online finals on March 31st.
Nintendo of America’s HQ will stream the finals live at 10am PT/ 1pm ET. All finalists will receive a custom piece of art, however, the finalist will receive an art piece worth more in value.
In addition, Nintendo is offering an ‘ARMS Testpunch’ for the game. The Testpunch lets Switch owners try out the game for free, starting the day of the finals.
Players who download the Testpunch, via the Nintendo Switch eShop, can try out select modes from the game.
Image credit: Nintendo
Comments