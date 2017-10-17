Windows 10 Fall Creators update is available now

While Microsoft’s marquee announcement this morning was the reveal of two new Surface Book devices, the company is also updating its software.
Windows users can now download the Windows 10 Fall Creators update. Most Windows machines will prompt you with an option to upgrade, but if you can’t wait, you can head over to the Microsoft software site to install it now.
The new update brings a number of new features, including improved support for Windows mixed reality headsets, as well as a series of general bug fixes and usability tweaks.
The Fall Creators update also improves Windows 3D support, allowing “anyone to create in 3D,” according to a Windows media release.
“With the Fall Creators update, customers can now bring 3D objects into Office files, including PowerPoint presentations and Word documents, to dramatically improve their storytelling and improve comprehension,” reads an excerpt from the release. “…And, with the Mixel Reality Viewer, 3D creations can easily be dropped into the physical world.”
