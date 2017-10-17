News
Windows 10 Fall Creators update is available now

Mixed reality, improved 3D, creative content and more

Oct 17, 2017

12:29 PM EST

7 comments

Windows Redstone 3

While Microsoft’s marquee announcement this morning was the reveal of two new Surface Book devices, the company is also updating its software.

Windows users can now download the Windows 10 Fall Creators update. Most Windows machines will prompt you with an option to upgrade, but if you can’t wait, you can head over to the Microsoft software site to install it now.

The new update brings a number of new features, including improved support for Windows mixed reality headsets, as well as a series of general bug fixes and usability tweaks.

The Fall Creators update also improves Windows 3D support, allowing “anyone to create in 3D,” according to a Windows media release.

“With the Fall Creators update, customers can now bring 3D objects into Office files, including PowerPoint presentations and Word documents, to dramatically improve their storytelling and improve comprehension,” reads an excerpt from the release. “…And, with the Mixel Reality Viewer, 3D creations can easily be dropped into the physical world.”

Comments

  • Elky64

    Oh great, better stock up on the aspirin as this is gonna hurt. Say that because my recent experiences w/Creators Update has been a fail x3 and still have a few machines waiting in the wings, yes the first three are back up and running but not without much ado. Decided the rest will just sit dormant for now as it is becoming too much of a pain going through the process just to have it go sideways.

    • ticky13

      Never had an issue personally with a dozen computers.

    • Elky64

      Well I have, way too many times to count. Were doing absolutely nothing more than the average Joe would be doing.

      Since I started receiving the Creators Update (after MS supposedly deemed my machines eligible) we’ve hit a perfect 3-for-3 in the fail department so have little confidence the Fall Creators Update will fair any better, and it’s the MAIN reason my other umpteen computers sit dormant

      I’m OK using w/Windows 10 when it is working, it’s getting to that point which has been the big problem.

  • Fodder0f4

    Updated my Dell 15 7000 laptop. Loving the on-demand OneDrive. More space for games. 😉

  • Jason

    Myself and hundreds more have had graphical issues with the Spring Creators Update so here’s hoping the Fall Update fixes all those

