Gboard for Android adds support for Chinese and Korean

On Tuesday, Google announced the addition of Chinese — both traditional and simplified — and Korean, as well as 20 other languages, to Gboard for Android.
According to Google, the two East Asian languages have been the most requested language additions for Gboard on Android (prior to Tuesday, they were already available on the iOS version).
With support for over 300 language varieties, Gboard now covers 74 percent of the world’s population, according to the search giant. The full list of Gboard supported languages can be found on Google’s website. The company first launched Gboard back in 2016.
Google is rolling out Gboard’s newest update worldwide. If you haven’t gotten the new version, you should over the next couple of days.
