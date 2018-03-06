Amazon taps BoJack Horseman creator for its first original animated series

Amazon’s first animated Prime Original will be a series from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, along with the series’ writer and producer Kate Purdy.
Amazon says the series is titled Undone, and will follow a woman named Alma who finds she has a “new relationship with time” following a car accident. Rosa Salazar of Maze Runner fame is tapped to star as Alma.
Bob-Waksberg and Purdy will also serve as executive producers on the new series, along with BoJack executive producers Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen, as well as Boyhood producer Tommy Pallotta. Dutch artist Hisko Hulsing will manage art.
Meanwhile, the creators and producers of BoJack are continuing their creative relationship with rival platform Netflix. The streaming giant ordered a fifth season of BoJack in September 2017, as well as a new adult animated show from Bob-Waksberg, Bright and Cohen called Tuca & Bertie in February.
BoJack Horseman is an animated black comedy series that features to the voices of Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Tompkins and Aaron Paul.
Undone will premier through Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2019.
Via: The Verge
