PlayStation’s Call of Duty Sale features games up to 75 percent off

Sony has significantly discounted a large number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita games as part of the digital retail platform’s Call of Duty Sale.
The Call of Duty Sale is part of the company’s weekly deals for its consoles and ends on March 13th at 11:00am ET.
Here are some of the titles on sale, in Canadian dollars. Note, PS Plus members get an additional discount on many of the games on the list.
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition: was $49 and is now $19.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: was $79.99 and is now $39.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III: was $69.99 and is now $27.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered: was $49.99 and is now $34.99
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles: was $79.99 and is now $59.99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition: was $54.99 and is now $21.99
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle: was $19.99 and is now $9.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition: was $84.99 and is now $42.49
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle: was $49.99 and is now $24.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified: was $39.99 and is now $9.59
Comments