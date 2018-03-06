Resources
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation’s Call of Duty Sale features games up to 75 percent off

Mar 6, 2018

6:51 PM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 4 Pro - 4 to finally get external hard drive support

Sony has significantly discounted a large number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita games as part of the digital retail platform’s Call of Duty Sale.

The Call of Duty Sale is part of the company’s weekly deals for its consoles and ends on March 13th at 11:00am ET.

Here are some of the titles on sale, in Canadian dollars. Note, PS Plus members get an additional discount on many of the games on the list.

Related Articles

News

Feb 2, 2018

8:07 AM EST

Sony and Facebook partner on web-based God of War text adventure

News

Jan 31, 2018

2:17 PM EST

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in February

News

Feb 6, 2018

11:01 AM EST

New features coming to PS4’s operating system in big 5.50 update

Resources

Feb 27, 2018

6:04 PM EST

PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice Sale features games up to 60 percent off

Comments