March Android security patches now available for compatible Pixel and Nexus devices

March’s Android security patches are now available for Pixel and Nexus devices.
The update resolves 16 issues in the March 1st patch and 21 found in the March 5th patch.
Google labelled all of March’s issues as ‘critical’ or ‘high.’ Google notes, “the most severe of the issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code…” However, Google reports that no users were affected.
A dedicated bulletin for Pixel and Nexus devices list 43 security fixes that range from moderate to high.
Here are the over-the-air images and factory images for the devices.
Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel/ Nexus Security Bulletin Via: XDA Developers
Comments