News
PREVIOUS

March Android security patches now available for compatible Pixel and Nexus devices

Mar 5, 2018

4:07 PM EST

0 comments

Google Pixel 2XL

March’s Android security patches are now available for Pixel and Nexus devices.

The update resolves 16 issues in the March 1st patch and 21 found in the March 5th patch.

Google labelled all of March’s issues as ‘critical’ or ‘high.’ Google notes, “the most severe of the issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code…” However, Google reports that no users were affected.

A dedicated bulletin for Pixel and Nexus devices list 43 security fixes that range from moderate to high.

Here are the over-the-air images and factory images for the devices.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Pixel/ Nexus Security Bulletin Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Dec 17, 2017

6:52 PM EST

Google Pixel 2 now $799 in Canada, Pixel 2 XL drops to $1,009 [Update]

News

Feb 5, 2018

6:10 PM EST

Google Pixel and Nexus February 2018 security patches revealed

News

Feb 13, 2018

12:38 PM EST

Google reportedly shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in 2017

News

Mar 4, 2018

3:13 PM EST

Florence is a poignant tale about the highs and lows of love [Game of the Week]

Comments