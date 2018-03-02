Ritual’s Toronto Apple Pay discount valid for one more week

For a limited time, Torontonians using the Ritual food ordering app can save when using Apple Pay.
The ‘Ritual Eats Week Toronto’ deal, which lasts until March 9th, offers up to 50 percent off top menu items at over 550 downtown Toronto restaurants and cafes, including Aroma, Calii Love, Flock Rotisserie and Greens, Fresh, Kupfert & Kim and South Street Burger.
“Think of it as an on-demand restaurant week,” said Ritual CEO Ray Reddy, in a press statement. “Using Ritual and Apple Pay, customers not only gain access to hundreds of deals at the best cafes and restaurants in the city, but have an easy and more secure way to get their food fast — with just a touch or a glance.”
