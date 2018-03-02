Samsung Canada says Galaxy S9 and S9+ pre-orders have been ‘positive’

Samsung announced its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+, at Mobile World Congress earlier this week.
The devices will be widely available in Canada from most carriers, and also unlocked, starting March 16th. Pre-orders are now live and the S9 and S9+ will come in ‘Titanium Grey’ and ‘Lilac Purple.’
During an interview with MobileSyrup, Mark Childs, CMO of Samsung Canada, stated that Canadians are excited for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to arrive, and also said there are no current plans to bring new colour options north of the border.
MobileSyrup: Any others colours coming to Canada, ever?
Mark Childs: Never say never. Knowing how this flagship appeals and how it brings the capabilities to your life as a mobile millennial, we have really taken a lifestyle approach to this device. It is really about the camera reimagined. I think the colours that we’ve selected for Canada really bring it to life. I love the Titanium Grey and that it has a stunning premium look. It’s not black but it’s pretty darn close… and I don’t think we are going to miss black. The love for Lilac Purple is very, very positive.
MS: How many people have pre-ordered?
Childs: I can’t share that with you.
MS: How are pre-order numbers versus your expectations?
Childs: Pre-orders are where we expected them to be. We have yet to come into the first weekend. After this weekend we will be in a better sense of how the device is looking.
To launch a phone on a Monday is a little strange. The reaction has certainly been positive, feedback has been positive. A lot of the metrics we are measuring in terms of impact, at least in connecting with Canadians, is definitely up.
