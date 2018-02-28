Overwatch officially introduces Brigitte Lindholm, daughter of Torbjorn and 27th hero

Brigitte Lindholm will join team-based multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch as a support character. Lindholm shares a lot of traits with tank characters, making her a support-tank hybrid.
In Overwatch‘s narrative, Brigitte is the daughter of the master armor maker Torbjorn. She also worked with Reindhardt as his squire. At first, she merely helped to rebuild Reinhardt’s armor, eventually donning her own suit of armor to stand side-by-side with the armored tank character.
Brigitte can heal nearby allies and give them a bit of shield when she throws repair packs, and she can automatically heal when she damages enemies with her flail. Her flail is capable of wide swings to hit multiple targets. Brigitte can also support her teammates with a stun and has personal barrier to protect herself.
Her ultimate move provides nearby allies with armor and lets the character move faster than usual. To see her complete list abilities, click here.
As usual, there is no release date for the character, however, she is now available on the Public Test Realm (PTR).
Source: Overwatch Twitter
Comments