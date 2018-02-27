Here are Spigen’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases

Just like MobileSyrup has with every recent major smartphone release, we’re taking a look at Spigen’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases.

As usual, a wide variety of Spigen smartphone cases are available for Samsung’s latest flagship devices.

Here are all of the accessory manufacturer’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases.

Neo Hybrid

With the release of the accessory manufacturer’s S9 and S9+ case models, Spigen says the company has redesigned the timeless Neo Hybrid, one of the accessory company’s best-selling smartphone enclosures.

While the case remains a two-part bumper enclosure, it now features a herringbone pattern on its hard plastic PC frame that company says help protect against drops.

The TPU body is also fingerprint resistant, which is a bonus if you aren’t fond of the S9’s fingerprint magnet rear.

Tough Armor

Spigen’s Tough Armor case features a dual-layered design that still manages to remain slim and pocket-friendly.

In fact, the Tough Armor enclosure may look large from the above images, but it actually remains relatively thin, offering one of Spigen’s top cases when it comes to design and protection.

The case also features a kickstand that’s great for watching video content like Netflix and YouTube.

Ultra Hybrid

The Ultra Hybrid case features a great mix of style and protection, packed into one complete package. The case features a shock-absorbent bumper and a rigid PC back.

Since the enclosure is translucent, it still lets you show off the S9/S9+ while protecting the device.

Liquid Air

Spigen’s Liquid Air enclosure features flexible but durable TPU that’s lightweight and modern looking. It features simple, slim protection that makes the case easy to slide into your pocket.

It also includes a geometric pattern with a matte surface that provides grip, as well as prevents fingerprints.

Thin Fit

The MobileSyrup Thin Fit case also makes a return with Spigen’s S9 and S9+ case series, giving owners an ample amount of protection, but also still retaining the original look of the phone.

The case is bulk-free, features smooth curves and a slim profile. Unlike slim fit cases from other manufacturers the Thin Fit also includes precise cutouts, giving quick and easy access to the S9 or S9+’s buttons.

