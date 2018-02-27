Features
Here are Spigen’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases

Feb 27, 2018

11:56 AM EST

0 comments

Just like MobileSyrup has with every recent major smartphone release, we’re taking a look at Spigen’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases.

As usual, a wide variety of Spigen smartphone cases are available for Samsung’s latest flagship devices.

Here are all of the accessory manufacturer’s Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases.

Neo Hybrid

Neo Hybrid S9

With the release of the accessory manufacturer’s S9 and S9+ case models, Spigen says the company has redesigned the timeless Neo Hybrid, one of the accessory company’s best-selling smartphone enclosures.

While the case remains a two-part bumper enclosure, it now features a herringbone pattern on its hard plastic PC frame that company says help protect against drops.

The TPU body is also fingerprint resistant, which is a bonus if you aren’t fond of the S9’s fingerprint magnet rear.

S9 Neo Hybrid 

S9+ Neo Hybrid

Tough Armor

S9 Tough Armor

Spigen’s Tough Armor case features a dual-layered design that still manages to remain slim and pocket-friendly.

In fact, the Tough Armor enclosure may look large from the above images, but it actually remains relatively thin, offering one of Spigen’s top cases when it comes to design and protection.

The case also features a kickstand that’s great for watching video content like Netflix and YouTube.

S9 Tough Armor

S9+ Tough Armor

Ultra Hybrid

Ultra Hybrid S9

 

The Ultra Hybrid case features a great mix of style and protection, packed into one complete package. The case features a shock-absorbent bumper and a rigid PC back.

Since the enclosure is translucent, it still lets you show off the S9/S9+ while protecting the device.

S9 Ultra Hybrid

S9+ Ultra Hybrid 

Liquid Air

Liquid Air S9

Spigen’s Liquid Air enclosure features flexible but durable TPU that’s lightweight and modern looking. It features simple, slim protection that makes the case easy to slide into your pocket.

It also includes a geometric pattern with a matte surface that provides grip, as well as prevents fingerprints.

S9 Liquid Air

S9+ Liquid Air 

Thin Fit

Thin Fit S9

The MobileSyrup Thin Fit case also makes a return with Spigen’s S9 and S9+ case series, giving owners an ample amount of protection, but also still retaining the original look of the phone.

The case is bulk-free, features smooth curves and a slim profile. Unlike slim fit cases from other manufacturers the Thin Fit also includes precise cutouts, giving quick and easy access to the S9 or S9+’s buttons.

S9 Thin Fit 

S9+ Thin Fit 

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

