The OnePlus 5/5T HD streaming fix requires physically sending the phone to OnePlus

Last December, it came out that the OnePlus 5 and 5T could not stream HD video due to the fact that the phones were missing access to Google’s Widevine Level 1 DRM.
Almost three months later, OnePlus has developed a fix for the issue. However, there’s just one catch: OnePlus 5/5T owners will need to physically mail their smartphone to the company to get the fix installed on their device.
“Due to the security processes involved with updating the devices, we can only deliver the update via a physical connection from an authenticated PC,” writes OnePlus community manager David Y on the company’s public forum.
In an update, he adds, “We understand this isn’t the most convenient approach, but due to the technical aspects of Widevine DRM the update must be applied via a physical connection to an authenticated PC.”
If there’s a silver lining to the situation, it’s that OnePlus says it will pay any associated courier costs for customers sending in their device from North America, Europe, India and China. As such, Canadian OP5/5T owners can get their device fixed for free. OnePlus promises customers it will get their phone back in “no more” than five working days after it receives the handset.
Do you plan to send your 5 or 5T in for the fix? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google
