LG has officially unveiled the K8 and K10, two new smartphones from the company that will make an appearance at Mobile World Congress.
According to LG, the two phones sport advance camera features such as high-speed autofocus and noise reduction for better low-light photos.
The K10 uses a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with bokeh capabilities. The rear-facing fingerprint sensor also triggers the device’s quick shutter, allowing users to snap photos quickly.
Meanwhile, the K8 features a rear-facing 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.
In addition, the K8 includes user experience features such as ‘Auto Shot,’ ‘Gesture Shot,’ ‘Flash for Selfie,’ and ‘Quick Share.’
LG claims both phones also take clearer photographs in dim environments with their included ‘Low Light Noise Reduction’ functionality. Similarly, both the K8 and K10 include a ‘Flash Jump Shot’ feature, which snaps a photo every three seconds then stitches them together to create a GIF. The functionality is available when using both the front- and rear-facing cameras.
The K10 and K8 will ship in ‘+’ and an ‘α’ models. With both the K8 and K10, the ‘+’ model features better specs than the standard and ‘α’ variants.
Notably, however, neither device will ship with Android Oreo.
K10 Key Specifications:*
- Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core
- Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)
- Memory:
- K10+ : 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- K10: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- K10α : 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)
- Camera:
- K10+ : Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
- K10: Rear 13MP / Front 8MP or 5MP (Wide)
- K10α : Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 8.68mm
- Weight: 162g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC
- Colors:
- K10+: Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- K10 : Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- K10α: Aurora Black / Terra Gold
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner / FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash /
K8 Key Specifications:*
- Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
- Chipset: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core
- Display: 5.0-inch HD On-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 294ppi)
- Memory: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM / microSD (up to 32GB)
- Camera: Rear 8MP / Front 5MP
- Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat
- Size: 146.3 x 73.2 x 8.2mm
- Weight: 152g
- Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B
- Colors: Aurora Black / Moroccan Blue / Terra Gold
- Other: FM Radio / Flash Jump Shot / Music Flash / Time Helper / Quick Capture / Quick Shutter
It’s unlikely either of the phones will come to Canada. In its press release, LG lists Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East as release markets for the K10 and K8, with no mention of North American. We reached have reached out to LG Canada, just in case, however.
In other LG news the company is working on a new flagship phone with the codename Judy, according to prolific leaker Evan Blass.
Source: LG
