Google testing split-screen functionality for Android apps on Chromebooks

Feb 20, 2018

11:08 AM EST

Split-screen multi-tasking on a Chromebook is set to get a whole lot more convenient in the future.

A recent update to the Chrome operating system’s Canary test channel has made it so users can run a Chrome OS app and an Android app side-by-side or two Android apps.

Users just have to drag and hold one app to the left or right side of the screen, then place a second application on the other side.

This adds to the previous multi-tasking option of split-screening two native Chrome OS apps.

The trial of the new feature makes sense, given the rumours that Chrome OS will arrive on tablets soon.

Source: Chrome Unboxed Via: Engadget

