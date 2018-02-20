Google testing split-screen functionality for Android apps on Chromebooks

Split-screen multi-tasking on a Chromebook is set to get a whole lot more convenient in the future.
A recent update to the Chrome operating system’s Canary test channel has made it so users can run a Chrome OS app and an Android app side-by-side or two Android apps.
Users just have to drag and hold one app to the left or right side of the screen, then place a second application on the other side.
This adds to the previous multi-tasking option of split-screening two native Chrome OS apps.
The trial of the new feature makes sense, given the rumours that Chrome OS will arrive on tablets soon.
Source: Chrome Unboxed Via: Engadget
