CBS All Access streaming app coming to Canada in June

In its recently released earnings report, CBS confirmed that its All Access streaming app is set to release in Canada this coming June, followed by a launch in Australia and Europe at a later date.
$CBS Moonves: “Beginning in June when we expand All Access into Canada, followed by Australia, and then Europe and beyond as well” #CBSEarnings
— CBS IR (@CBSInvestors) February 15, 2018
CBS first announced its upcoming All Access app back in August, 2017, though at the time, the company was light on details regarding the upcoming streaming platform.
“CBS All Access is growing faster than we anticipated domestically, and now represents a whole new opportunity internationally as well,” said Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS, in a statement regarding the expansion. “By going direct-to-consumer around the world, we will facilitate new connections between the global audience and our industry-leading premium content.”
It looks like Bell’s CraveTV will soon be losing much of its content, like Star Trek, Big Bang Theory etc. https://t.co/C4gxheqYk6
— Peter Nowak (@peternowak) February 16, 2018
CBS All Access launching in Canada means that Bell’s CraveTV streaming service will likely lose content like Star Trek Discovery and the Big Bang Theory. It’s possible that CraveTV will retain exclusive rights to specific content, though given how secretive content licensing agreements are, it will likely be months before we know for sure.
It’s unclear how much CBS plans to charge for the streaming platform in Canada, though in the U.S. All Access is priced at $5.99 USD for its base monthly plan. In the U.S., CBS All Access is available on iOS and Android.
Comments