To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on various independent games in a weekly ‘Indie Sweets Sale.’
Here are some of the highlights from the sale, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $9.74 (regular $14.99)
- Firewatch — $8.00 (regular $19.99)
- Gone Home: Console Edition — $5.00 (regular $19.99)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $4.50 (regular $14.99, or free with Xbox Game Pass)
- Overcooked! — $5.61 (regular $16.99)
- Rocket League — $11.99 (regular $19.99)
It’s worth noting that a couple of the games are Canadian; Don’t Starve Together comes from Vancouver’s Klei Entertainment, while Guacamelee! is made by Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios.
A full list of the games in the Indie Sweets Sale, which ends on February 20th, can be found here.
PlayStation gamers, meanwhile, can check out this week’s PS4 and PS Vita sales here.
