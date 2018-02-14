News
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the dating app from Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’

Feb 14, 2018

6:03 PM EST

Netflix Hang the DJ episode

Finding love can often be hard, so to help with that, many people turn to dating apps.

Now, thanks to Netflix, those seeking love can turn to a new app — one that’s taken straight out of the streaming giant’s tech-focused Black Mirror series.

Specifically, the app draws from the fourth season’s standout episode, “Hang the DJ,” in which a society of people put their faith into “the system” of using a device called Coach to match them with their soulmates.

With the real life Coach site, you can do just that.

The website is very simple, featuring only the Black Mirror Coach and the option to share the site on Facebook and Twitter.

The web-based Coach offers you a custom link to share with your partner that will reveal exactly how much longer you have in your relationship, just like in the TV series.

Black Mirror Coach app

As in the show, partners are told they need to click the link at the same time to find out, lest the results be less than ideal. Users can then download a .jpg of their results or share them on Facebook or Twitter.

Of course, the real Coach app is much more random than the one in the show, but it’s still a clever Valentine’s Day tie-in from Netflix.

Find out your relationship’s ‘expiry date’ here.

Image credit: IMDB

Via: The Verge

