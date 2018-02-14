News
Samsung finished 2017 with 21.9 percent of global smartphone market share

The manufacturer shipped approximately 310 million units, according to TrendForce

Feb 14, 2018

5:14 PM EST

Samsung finished 2017 with a 21.9 percent market share in the global smartphone market, according to a new report from market research firm TrendForce.

With approximately 310 million units shipped, the South Korean firm was able to easily maintain its position as the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Coming in second place was Apple. The California-based tech giant captured 15.2 percent of the market. According to the company’s own sales statistics, it sold more than 215 million iPhones this past year.

Samsung and Apple oversaw a market that only grew by 2.8 percent. Ahead of the start of the year, TrendForce predicted the global smartphone market would grow by an additional 5 percent.

Rounding out the list were Huawei, Oppo,Vivo and Xiaomi with 10.8 percent, 7.6 percent, 6.6 percent and 6.4 percent market share, respectively. The dominance of Chinese brands speaks to the power of their home country’s market.

Moving forward, TrendForce estimates that Samsung’s shipments will decrease by 5 percent to 300 million units annually. Meanwhile, the firm predicts Apple will ship more devices in 2018 thanks to the fact the company reportedly plans to introduce a trio of new iPhones this year, as well as expand into India.

Source: TrendForce

