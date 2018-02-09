Bell is increasing internet rates in Quebec and Ontario

Seems like it’s the season for price increases.
After a similar rate hike at Rogers, Bell will soon increase its internet pricing in Quebec and Ontario, along with a few other home phone and long distance price jumps.
Bell states the changes will take effect on April 1st, 2018, though an internal Quebec document obtained by MobileSyrup suggests pricing for new customers will change first, on February 11th.
In Quebec, Bell’s increases are as follows:
- Long Distance International Plus package +$1/mo.
- Long distance per-minute rates* +10%
- Home phone packages +$1/mo.
- Internet service +$3/mo.
- Internet usage above plan is increasing from $3 to $4/additional GB
In Ontario, these are the increased rates:
- Long Distance International Plus package +$1/mo.
- Long distance per-minute rates* +10%
- Home phone packages +$2/mo.
- Internet service +$5/mo.
- Internet usage above plan is increasing from $3 to $4/additional GB
The internal document for Quebec stores also notes that any discounts will increase by $3 per month to offset the increase, while promo offers set at specific rates will stay the same for the remainder of the term.
Additionally, in Quebec the TV installation fee is rising to $59.95 as of February 11th.
Bell is currently not warning customers of rate changes across its Atlantic footprint in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell to confirm which areas might be affected by the price increases in the future.
In addressing the reason for the price increases, Bell writes on its website that the price adjustments support its infrastructure investment.
“Every year, Bell invests over $3.5 billion in its network infrastructure. These investments enable us to keep providing exceptional new features, even faster Internet technology, world-class entertainment as well as the capacity necessary to support an exponential growth in the use of communications services,” says the company.
Rogers recently warned customers that it is increasing all internet packages above 20Mbps by $8 as of March 12th. Canada’s other major telecom, Telus, is currently not warning about internet price changes in its two western markets of Alberta and B.C.
Comments