Bell says CraveTV now has over 1.3 million subscribers

Along with posting what Bell CEO George Cope called “outstanding” Q4 earnings, with revenue hitting $2.070 billion, Bell also revealed updated CraveTV subscriber numbers.
According to the Canadian telecom giant, CraveTV now has over 1.3 million subscribers across the country, amounting to what the company called a 22 percent year-over-year increase. The last time Bell released CraveTV subscriber numbers was during its Q3 2016 earnings report released back in November of 2016, with the carrier announcing that the service had passed the 1 million subscriber threshold.
Netflix, CraveTV’s main competitor in the Canadian streaming space, has not released specific regional subscriber stats for a number of years. Shomi, Rogers and Shaw’s now dead streaming platform ceased operations on November 30th, 2016, a little over a year since the platform first launched. At the time, many expected CraveTV’s demise to be imminent as well, though the platform seems, at this point, to be going strong.
Over the last few years, Bell has made a number of major deals related to CraveTV, including signing a deal with Showtime in order to add the premium station’s back catalog of content, as well as select new television shows.
The platform’s original content offerings remain slim though, especially in comparison to Netflix. So far Bell has only launched Letterkenny, though it recently confirmed that a new television program called ‘What Would Sal Do?‘ — from the same producers as Letterkenny — is on the way.
Bell also recently announced that past seasons of Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley are headed to the platform.
CraveTV is priced at $7.99 per month month and is available on a number of platforms, including iOS, Android and Apple TV — though the platform’s Apple TV app is horrible.
