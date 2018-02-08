Snapchat now allows users to create personalized Lenses for celebrations

Snapchat has rolled out a series of premium face Lenses and caption styles that users can personalize for events and celebrations.
Altogether, there are over 150 Lens templates, all of which can be found in ‘Filters and Lenses’ menu under Settings. The Lenses are augmented reality masks that overlay faces with colourful items like puppy ears, flower crowns or other accessories.
To use them, add unique text and enter specific time and location data that will determine where and when your creation can be visible. Prices will be determined according to location size, how long the Lens will run for and how dynamic it is.
As for the new captions, users will be able to select one or two from a a variety of options such as italic, glow, gradient and rainbow.
The Create Your Own Lens feature is currently only available on iOS in the U.S., but Snap says global and Android availability is “coming soon.” Likewise, while the new caption options are available on both iOS and Android in the U.S., the feature is expected to roll out worldwide “soon” as well.
Via: The Verge
