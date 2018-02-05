Latest Humble Bundle features 12 Rockstar titles

Humble Bundle has launched the platform’s latest game package for PC and Mac.
This time around, the group has put together $196 USD ($243 CAD) worth of some of Rockstar Games’ top titles. Rockstar Games is the developer behind such titles as Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto V.
Humble Bundle is a tiered pay-what-you-want platform. Paying more than $1 unlocks four games, paying $9.88 ($12 CAD) unlocks eight games, and paying more than $15 ($18 CAD) unlocks all 12 games available in the bundle.
Game highlights include: Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Max Payne 2.
With Humble Bundle, consumers are able to decide how they want to divide up their payment. You can split between each game developer, charity — in this case the charity is the Rainforest Alliance — and Humble Bundle itself.
This particular Humble Bundle ends in a little more than eight days.
Source: Humble Bundle
