Latest Humble Bundle features 12 Rockstar titles

Feb 5, 2018

11:59 AM EST

Humble Bundle deal

Humble Bundle has launched the platform’s latest game package for PC and Mac.

This time around, the group has put together $196 USD ($243 CAD) worth of some of Rockstar Games’ top titles. Rockstar Games is the developer behind such titles as Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto V.

Humble Bundle is a tiered pay-what-you-want platform. Paying more than $1 unlocks four games, paying $9.88 ($12 CAD) unlocks eight games, and paying more than $15 ($18 CAD) unlocks all 12 games available in the bundle.

Game highlights include: Bully: Scholarship Edition, L.A. Noire, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Max Payne 2.

With Humble Bundle, consumers are able to decide how they want to divide up their payment. You can split between each game developer, charity — in this case the charity is the Rainforest Alliance — and Humble Bundle itself.

This particular Humble Bundle ends in a little more than eight days.

Source: Humble Bundle

