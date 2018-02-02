Essential updates camera app to add grid options

Essential is back with another update for the Essential Phone’s camera app.
This time around, the company’s newest update adds several grid options to allow users to better compose their photos. Moreover, the update includes a variety of unspecified stability fixes.
Back when I re-reviewed the Essential Phone, I complained that the camera app was still missing a lot of basic functionality. In particular, the lack of any grid options felt like a major oversight to me.
Download the latest version of the Essential camera app from the Google Play Store.
The company’s previous camera update added Android shortcuts to the app’s portrait, selfie and mono modes, as well as a variety of camera roll performance improvements.
Earlier this week, citing “stability issues”, Essential announced it planned to skip Android 8.0 in favour of Android 8.1. The company predicts the decision will delay the official rollout of Android Oreo to the Essential Phone by a “couple of weeks”.
In other Essential news, Telus, as well as flanker brand Koodo, recently reduced the price of the Essential Phone to $460 outright.
