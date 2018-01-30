News
Mobile payments app Paytm offers $10 credit to customers at major Canadian carriers

Jan 30, 2018

11:45 AM EST

4 comments

Paytm

In an effort to draw in more wireless customers, mobile payments company Paytm is offering a $10 credit upon a user’s first payment of their mobile bill on the platform.

The offer is available until January 31st, and applies only to bills over $50 with select carriers listed below:

To nab the deal, customers have to use the respective carrier’s promo code. The $10 then appears in the user’s Paytm Cash within two business days of the payment being accepted. The credit can then be used toward making a bill payment, transferring money to a friend or purchasing a Paytm reward.

Paytm takes care to note in its offer details that the deal is not sponsored by any of the above mentioned telecoms, just by Paytm.

Also until January 31st, Paytm is offering two percent cashback deal on all bill payments up to $20.

Paytm is the largest mobile payments company in India and first launched in Canada nearly a year ago, in March 2017.

The digital wallet service allows users to pay for their cable, internet, electricity, water and cell phone bills — both prepaid and postpaid. Currently, Paytm has more than 5000 billers on its platform. Its list of Canadian mobile billers comprises Koodo, Fido, Rogers, Bell, Bell Mobility, Telus Communications, Telus Mobility, Freedom Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Videotron, SaskTel, Eastlink, Cityfone and Tbaytel.

Reviews of the app are middling, with a 3.3 star rating on the Google Play Store and a 3.5 star rating on Apple’s App Store.

As of December 2017, Paytm states that there are no transaction fees for MasterCard cardholders, however, there is a fee for American Express cardholders, and Visa has been suspended due to some transactions being treated as cash advances. There are also no fees when users connect their bank account.

Via: RFD

  • BritBloke

    I think Bell (Mobility) is also included in this promo, although you don’t list it.

    • Paytm Canada

      Try “Bell” 🙂

  • LeTricolore

    The reviews for this app on The Google Play store aren’t great. I think I’ll pass.

  • Marshall Davidson

    What a useless app. I mean seriously you can pay for your utilities, cable and phone bills through your online banking or in some cases through the merchant app itself if they have one. Why would anyone need to use some third party gimmick like this save the one-time incentive of $10 off? BFD