Mobile payments app Paytm offers $10 credit to customers at major Canadian carriers

In an effort to draw in more wireless customers, mobile payments company Paytm is offering a $10 credit upon a user’s first payment of their mobile bill on the platform.
The offer is available until January 31st, and applies only to bills over $50 with select carriers listed below:
- Koodo Mobile — Promo code ‘KOODO’
- Rogers — Promo code ‘ROGERS’
- Fido Mobile — Promo code ‘FIDO’
- Virgin Mobile — Promo code ‘VIRGIN’
- Freedom Mobile — Promo code ‘FREEDOM’
- Telus — Promo code ‘TELUS’
To nab the deal, customers have to use the respective carrier’s promo code. The $10 then appears in the user’s Paytm Cash within two business days of the payment being accepted. The credit can then be used toward making a bill payment, transferring money to a friend or purchasing a Paytm reward.
Paytm takes care to note in its offer details that the deal is not sponsored by any of the above mentioned telecoms, just by Paytm.
Also until January 31st, Paytm is offering two percent cashback deal on all bill payments up to $20.
Paytm is the largest mobile payments company in India and first launched in Canada nearly a year ago, in March 2017.
The digital wallet service allows users to pay for their cable, internet, electricity, water and cell phone bills — both prepaid and postpaid. Currently, Paytm has more than 5000 billers on its platform. Its list of Canadian mobile billers comprises Koodo, Fido, Rogers, Bell, Bell Mobility, Telus Communications, Telus Mobility, Freedom Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Videotron, SaskTel, Eastlink, Cityfone and Tbaytel.
Reviews of the app are middling, with a 3.3 star rating on the Google Play Store and a 3.5 star rating on Apple’s App Store.
As of December 2017, Paytm states that there are no transaction fees for MasterCard cardholders, however, there is a fee for American Express cardholders, and Visa has been suspended due to some transactions being treated as cash advances. There are also no fees when users connect their bank account.
