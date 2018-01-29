Get these Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Half off

From talkative co-workers to loud roommates, the world can get fairly noisy during the day-to-day, making it difficult to focus on the task at hand. Therein lies the value of noise-canceling technology. And while it’s been around for some time, most noise-canceling headphones will cost you a pretty penny on the market—unless you know where to shop. The Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones block out as much as 20dB of unwanted ambient noise, and they’re on sale for nearly half-off the usual price.
In addition to filtering out unwanted noise, these headphones combine two 40mm Neodymium drivers to create a balanced, punchy sound and boast a built-in microphone that lets you make or receive calls when connected to your phone. Plus, these headphones are engineered for comfort and easily fold up into the included case for added portability.
Normally retailing for $185, the Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are on sale for $98 CAD [$80 USD].
Comments