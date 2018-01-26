Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts Mario + Rabbids, Arms, Doom

Nintendo has rolled out its weekly eShop promotions, with the newest deals offering savings on a number of prominent Switch titles.
Below are some of the best deals found in the sale, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $55.99 (regular $79.99)
- Arms — $55.99 (regular $79.99)
- Doom — $55.99 (regular $79.99)
- 1-2-Switch — $45.49 (regular $64.99)
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 — $55.99 (regular $79.99)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $45.49 (regular $64.99)
- Just Dance 2018 — $48.99 (regular $69.99)
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers — $34.99 (regular $49.99)
- FIFA 18 — $53.59 (regular $79.99)
- NBA 2K18 — $51.99 (regular $79.99)
The full list of deals can be viewed here.
