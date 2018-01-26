Resources
Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts Mario + Rabbids, Arms, Doom

Jan 26, 2018

8:02 AM EST

Mario + Rabbids Mario Luigi and Rabbid

Nintendo has rolled out its weekly eShop promotions, with the newest deals offering savings on a number of prominent Switch titles.

Below are some of the best deals found in the sale, listed in Canadian dollars:

The full list of deals can be viewed here.

Comments

  • Canadiana Jones

    The discount only applies to digital downloads. Are downloaded games saved on SD card or EMMC?