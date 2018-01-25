In its ongoing battle with voice spam and caller ID spoofing, Canada’s telecom regulator is ordering telecoms to authenticate and verify caller ID for VOIP calls by March 31st, 2019.
The order seeks to combat spam calls made over Internet Protocol (IP) by better verifying caller ID information, which can be easily spoofed.
Ahead of the the March 31st deadline, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has also ordered that telecoms give a current report on their progress.
To ensure that telecoms are hard at work on their solutions, the CRTC requested that a sub-committee — the CRTC Interconnection Steering Committee (CISC) — submit an industry progress report every six months, beginning six months following the January 25th, 2018 decision.
The Commission further determined that the telecom industry should establish a Canadian administrator for issuing certificates that would be required for authenticating and verifying VOIP calls — a network that would allow telecoms to work together to combat the caller ID issue.
Going even further, the CRTC ordered telecoms to develop a “call traceback process” so that spam VOIP calls can be investigated.
The Commission wants the CISC to file a report regarding such a process for the Commission’s review and approval within nine months. At that point, the CRTC would decide on the further measures that may be required, including whether to enforce telecom participation in the call traceback process.
“The Commission is prepared to take further action if it becomes clear that the telecommunications industry is not taking sufficient measures to protect Canadians against nuisance calls,” stated the CRTC in its January 25th decision.
Currently, Canadians can register their number on the National Do Not Call List to reduce unwanted telemarketing calls.
In other CRTC news, the telecom regulator has also denied an application to revise its basic service internet ruling.
Source: CRTC
