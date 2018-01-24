‘Fantastic Beasts’ VR experience launches on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR

Warner Bros.’ ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them VR Experience is now available on Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive devices.
In the VR title, players will be able to interact with six creatures from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film, as well as cast spells and find hidden magical trinkets. With a motion controller, players can also wave their wands to unlock doors, manipulate creatures and more.
(Note: Warner Bros. says this feature is not available in the Samsung Gear VR version.)
It’s worth noting that there’s already a smaller version of the experience on Google’s Daydream View VR headset, which originally released alongside the first Fantastic Beasts film’s in November 2016.
However, the latest iteration offers additional content, such as more of the titular beasts to interact, and is also now available on a greater number of VR platforms.
Actor Eddie Redmayne, who portrays protagonist Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter prequel series, also voices the character in the VR experience.
Based on the trailer, the game only seems to feature content from the first Fantastic Beasts film. Meanwhile, the next entry in the franchise, The Crimes of Grindelwald, will hit theatres on November 16th in Canada.
For those not into virtual reality, Warner Bros. is also set to release two Harry Potter mobile games later this year — Wizards Unite from Pokémon Go developer Niantic and Hogwarts Mystery from Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff developer Jam City.
