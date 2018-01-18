Here’s our first look at one of the upcoming Harry Potter mobile games

A recently released teaser trailer has provided the first look at one of Portkey Game’s upcoming Harry Potter mobile games.
The game, dubbed Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, allows players to attend J.K. Rowling’s famous magical school and take courses taught by the series’ various professors.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery takes place prior to Harry attending Hogwarts, during a period set before the famous wizard was even born. This means that players are attending the school with lesser-known characters from the series like Bill Weasley and Nymphadora Tonks, rather than Harry, Ron and Hermoine.
The game, which is being developed by mobile studio Jam City, is the less interesting of Portkey’s two upcoming Harry Potter titles. The other title is being created by Niantic, the developers behind Pokémon Go, and includes augmented reality features.
Are you ready for your Hogwarts story? Learn spells, brew potions and experience all new adventures in @HogwartsMystery, a new mobile game coming soon! https://t.co/TNFEq4wSba #HogwartsMystery pic.twitter.com/Og2n3aurrt
— Portkey Games (@PortkeyGames) January 18, 2018
Portkey Games is Warner Bros. new mobile publisher focused on the release of Harry Potter titles.
Neither upcoming mobile Harry Potter title has been given a solid release date, beyond that both games will be released in 2018.
