News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s our first look at one of the upcoming Harry Potter mobile games

Jan 18, 2018

11:50 AM EST

0 comments

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery

A recently released teaser trailer has provided the first look at one of Portkey Game’s upcoming Harry Potter mobile games.

The game, dubbed Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, allows players to attend J.K. Rowling’s famous magical school and take courses taught by the series’ various professors.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery takes place prior to Harry attending Hogwarts, during a period set before the famous wizard was even born. This means that players are attending the school with lesser-known characters from the series like Bill Weasley and Nymphadora Tonks, rather than Harry, Ron and Hermoine.

The game, which is being developed by mobile studio Jam City, is the less interesting of Portkey’s two upcoming Harry Potter titles. The other title is being created by Niantic, the developers behind Pokémon Go, and includes augmented reality features.

Portkey Games is Warner Bros. new mobile publisher focused on the release of Harry Potter titles.

Neither upcoming mobile Harry Potter title has been given a solid release date, beyond that both games will be released in 2018.

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2017

1:23 PM EST

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a new RPG coming to mobile in 2018

News

Jan 18, 2018

12:53 PM EST

Nintendo says the Switch is the fastest-selling video game system ever in Canada

News

Nov 1, 2016

12:47 PM EST

Turn your Android phone into a Magic Wand with Google’s new Fantastic Beasts tie-in

News

Nov 8, 2017

9:30 AM EST

Developer behind Pokémon Go is working on an AR Harry Potter mobile game

Comments