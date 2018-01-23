Google has officially launched its 2.8 update for the Android Wear app.
The update (which is distinct from the Android Wear Oreo update released in late 2017) is currently available for download. 2.8 offers a new layout for notifications which features “improved notification glanceability” by showing more of the message at once.
Additionally, the update includes the previously covered black theme update. Google states that the black theme aims to improve readability on Android Wear devices.
Source: Google, via Digital Trends
