News
PREVIOUS|

Android Wear 2.8 update officially launches

Jan 23, 2018

7:58 AM EST

4 comments

LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport

Google has officially launched its 2.8 update for the Android Wear app.

The update (which is distinct from the Android Wear Oreo update released in late 2017) is currently available for download. 2.8 offers a new layout for notifications which features “improved notification glanceability” by showing more of the message at once.

Additionally, the update includes the previously covered black theme update. Google states that the black theme aims to improve readability on Android Wear devices.

Source: Google, via Digital Trends

Related Articles

Resources

Dec 22, 2017

5:12 PM EST

Google Play Store’s seasonal 12 Days of Play begins

News

Oct 6, 2017

5:22 PM EST

This is why there are currently no Android Wear devices on the Google Store

News

Dec 29, 2017

5:04 PM EST

Hundreds of Google Play Store games are reporting TV habits to advertisers

News

Dec 7, 2017

9:10 AM EST

Android Wear’s Oreo update starts rolling out

Comments

  • Doug Muir

    What devices exactly are receiving this update. I have a 1st gen Huawei watch and I haven’t seen any update action.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Give it a couple days. It’s an update through the app and not OTA on the watch itself. Given the nature of Android there is always some lag on when certain devices will receive updates.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Any chance of the Fossil 1st gen Founder getting this? Although the last update did mess up my watch and force a factory reset…

  • Misterjunky

    Thanks for letting us know that the android wear 2..8
    update is available to download but @MobileSyrup forgot
    to include the download link for this update. LOL 🙂

    The play store does not show any updates for android wear 2.8.