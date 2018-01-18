News
Huawei is swapping its own messaging app for Google’s Android Messages

Jan 18, 2018

1:45 PM EST

2 comments

Over the next few months Huawei will be leaving its own messenger app behind and switching over to Google’s Android Messages app.

Android Messages is powered by Rich Communication Services (RCS), a messaging platform already supported by Android manufacturers such as HTC, Sony and Lenovo.

RCS includes features like texting over Wi-Fi, rich media sharing, group messages and read receipts — similar to apps like iMessage and WhatsApp. Huawei users will also be able to video chat using Google Duo via Android Messages.

Not all carriers, however, support RCS in Canada. Currently the service is only available at Rogers, Fido and Bell.

Huawei and Google are collaborating with one another to accelerate the use of RCS across carrier networks.

Many of the Huawei’s smartphones are not yet available in Canada, but devices in the Huawei P10 series should experience the change.

Here’s everything you need to know about RCS in Canada.

Source: Google Blog

Comments

  • Cam McArthur

    When i got my first Huawei phone (honor 8). I immediately got android messages. However I didnt know that Telus/Koodo dont currently support RCS though..

  • Striker67

    At a time when android players should be standardizing basics they keep fragmenting again and again, good grief