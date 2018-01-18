Over the next few months Huawei will be leaving its own messenger app behind and switching over to Google’s Android Messages app.
Android Messages is powered by Rich Communication Services (RCS), a messaging platform already supported by Android manufacturers such as HTC, Sony and Lenovo.
RCS includes features like texting over Wi-Fi, rich media sharing, group messages and read receipts — similar to apps like iMessage and WhatsApp. Huawei users will also be able to video chat using Google Duo via Android Messages.
Not all carriers, however, support RCS in Canada. Currently the service is only available at Rogers, Fido and Bell.
Huawei and Google are collaborating with one another to accelerate the use of RCS across carrier networks.
Many of the Huawei’s smartphones are not yet available in Canada, but devices in the Huawei P10 series should experience the change.
Here’s everything you need to know about RCS in Canada.
Source: Google Blog
