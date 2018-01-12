News
OnePlus confirms that ‘face unlock’ is coming to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

The news comes after the company confirmed the feature was coming to the OnePlus 5

Jan 12, 2018

4:36 PM EST

Back of the OnePlus 3T

One of the OnePlus 5T’s most notable features is coming to the Chinese hardware manufacturer’s older smartphones.

Face unlock — a feature that allows user to unlock their smartphones using their face — is now coming to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

The news comes only a few weeks after OnePlus confirmed that the face unlock feature would arrive on OnePlus 5 devices.

According to XDA-Developers, OnePlus’s global director Carl Pei said that the face unlock feature would comes “in a future open beta update.”

The OnePlus 5T was released near the end of 2017. The company’s next flagship — the OnePlus 6 — was teased by the company’s CEO Pete Lau yesterday.

Lau told CNET that OnePlus would launch the upcoming device in the second quarter of 2018.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 845 processor.

Source: XDA-Developers

Comments

  • Brad Fortin

    Is it secure enough that banks are willing to trust it to authenticate mobile payments?

    • Victor Creed

      Considering its solely a FF camera doing the work I don’t see how that would be possible. Lol.

      Face ID is definitely a superior product. I’d still like to see it work at sharp angles when it’s in front of the user on a table.