OnePlus confirms that ‘face unlock’ is coming to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

One of the OnePlus 5T’s most notable features is coming to the Chinese hardware manufacturer’s older smartphones.
Face unlock — a feature that allows user to unlock their smartphones using their face — is now coming to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.
The news comes only a few weeks after OnePlus confirmed that the face unlock feature would arrive on OnePlus 5 devices.
According to XDA-Developers, OnePlus’s global director Carl Pei said that the face unlock feature would comes “in a future open beta update.”
The OnePlus 5T was released near the end of 2017. The company’s next flagship — the OnePlus 6 — was teased by the company’s CEO Pete Lau yesterday.
Lau told CNET that OnePlus would launch the upcoming device in the second quarter of 2018.
The OnePlus 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 845 processor.
Source: XDA-Developers
