Motorola announces QWERTY keyboard and heart-rate sensing Mods

During the company’s press conference at CES 2018, Motorola revealed two upcoming Moto Mods.
First is the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod (shown above), a new Mod that lets users better monitor their health. With the Mod, users can measure their own five key vital signs: heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature and accurate systolic and diastolic blood pressure from the user’s finger.
The second Moto Mod is the Livermorium Slider Keyboard (above), which will give the Moto Z line of devices a full QWERTY slider keyboard and a screen that can tilt up to 60-degrees.
The slider keyboard Mod was the grand winner of the Motorola Indiegogo campaign through their Accelerator Program. This year, Motorola will continue its ‘Transform the Smartphone Challenge.‘
Now until February 6th, anyone interested can submit their ideas for a chance to receive a Moto Z smartphone, Moto Mod Development Kit (MDK) and support from Indiegogo in order to launch a crowdfunding campaign. The winners will also receive a trip to Motorola’s headquarters in Chicago to meet the Moto Mods’ executive development team.
The Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod will start shipping this winter in the U.S. for $99 USD ($123 CAD), while the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod will be available in April in the U.S. for $395 USD ($491 CAD).
We’ve reached out to Lenovo for Canadian pricing and availability.
