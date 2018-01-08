Powermat joins Wireless Power Consortium

The inductive charging wars are over.
This week, Powermat announced that it is joining the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the group behind the Qi inductive charging standard. The Israel-based company was behind the PMA standard, Qi’s only remaining rival.
In a press release dated to January 3rd, the company says it will lend its technology and expertise to further the capabilities and adoption of Qi charging. The move effectively establishes Qi as the de-facto inductive charging standard moving forward.
“We are looking forward to Powermat joining WPC and contributing to ongoing advancement of the technology and experience,” said Menno Treffers, chairman of the WPC, in a prepared statement. “Powermat was one of the pioneers that recognized the value of wireless charging. By joining WPC, it further unifies the wireless charging ecosystem behind the Qi global standard, which will accelerate wireless charging adoption and make it more convenient for consumers to use wireless charging wherever they go.”
That Powermat should cede the wireless charging crown to the WPC seemed all but certain with Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. With its two latest iPhones, Apple finally adopted wireless charging, but only the Qi standard.
Source: Powermat
Comments