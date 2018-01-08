News
Powermat joins Wireless Power Consortium

The move effectively establishes Qi as the de-facto wireless charging standard

Jan 8, 2018

4:21 PM EST

4 comments

iPhone X

The inductive charging wars are over.

This week, Powermat announced that it is joining the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the group behind the Qi inductive charging standard. The Israel-based company was behind the PMA standard, Qi’s only remaining rival.

In a press release dated to January 3rd, the company says it will lend its technology and expertise to further the capabilities and adoption of Qi charging. The move effectively establishes Qi as the de-facto inductive charging standard moving forward.

“We are looking forward to Powermat joining WPC and contributing to ongoing advancement of the technology and experience,” said Menno Treffers, chairman of the WPC, in a prepared statement. “Powermat was one of the pioneers that recognized the value of wireless charging. By joining WPC, it further unifies the wireless charging ecosystem behind the Qi global standard, which will accelerate wireless charging adoption and make it more convenient for consumers to use wireless charging wherever they go.”

That Powermat should cede the wireless charging crown to the WPC seemed all but certain with Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. With its two latest iPhones, Apple finally adopted wireless charging, but only the Qi standard.

Source: Powermat

Comments

  • Brad Fortin

    I wonder if Apple’s inclusion of Qi charging on their latest phones influenced this decision?

    • Jay

      Definitely did. Even the El Cheapo charging pads on Amazon and eBay have had their prices inflated following the current generation of iPhones. They were like $10~ each, they’re now like $12-$15.

    • Brad Fortin

      The price increase could also be influenced by the holidays, though.

    • Jay

      Oh right. Didn’t even think about that. Well let’s if prices normalise over the next few weeks.