All of LG’s 2018 high end TVs will feature LG’s new ThinQ artificial intelligence platform, according to a statement from the company.
In fact, LG is also adding Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa to the company’s latest 4K OLED and Super UHD LCD TV lineup of televisions.
LG’s 2018 TVs are set to feature high frame rates (HFR) up to 120fps, though they lack HDMI 2.1, which means they won’t benefit from the higher frame rate of external devices. There’s also a lack of content that actually utilizes 120fps, especially on streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.
In terms of what else is new about LG’s 4K OLED and Super UDH LCD TV lineup, one of the major changes is LG’s new Alpha 9 processor, which should deliver better colour and image rendering.
The TVs still utilize LG’s WebOS operating system, which means they’ll feature the same icons and streaming app offerings. ThinQ AI is also set to add support for hundreds of voice commands, which are controlled by pressing and holding the microphone button on the TV’s remote.
Because the TVs utilize Google Assistant, many tasks, such as checking the weather, sports scores and others will bring up Google Assistant. Google Assistant can similarly control smart home devices. Because of the Google Assistant and Alexa integration, users can control TVs with Google Home or an Amazon Echo.
All of LG’s 2018 line up support Dolby Vision, HDR10, Advance HDR, HLG, LG’s HLG Pro and HDR10 Pro. Meanwhile OLED models also support Dolby Atmos audio.
Here’s LG’s entire 2018 TV line:
LG Signature AI OLED TV Picture-on-Wall
77-inch (76.7-inches diagonal) model 77W8
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65W8
LG AI OLED TV C8 Series
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65C8
55-inch class (54.6-inches diagonal) model 55C8
LG AI OLED TV Picture-on-Glass E8 Series
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65E8
55-inch class (54.6-inches diagonal) model 55E8
LG AI OLED TV B8 Series
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65B8
55-inch class (54.6-inches diagonal) model 55B8
LG SUPER UHD TV Lineup
LG AI SUPER UHD TV SK9500
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65SK950055-inch class (54.6-inches diagonal) model 55SK9500
LG AI SUPER UHD TV SK8000
75-inch class (74.5-inches diagonal) model 75SK800
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65SK8000
55-inch class (54.6-inches diagonal) model 55SK8000
LG AI SUPER UHD TV SK9000
65-inch class (64.5-inches diagonal) model 65SK9000
55-inch class (54.6-inches diagonal) model 55SK9000
Comments