Chinese retailer leaks 2018 Nokia 6 smartphone

While Canada has yet to receive 2017’s Nokia 6 smartphone, it looks like the Finnish brand is ready to release an update to its mid-range handset.
Information about the 2018 Nokia 6 was leaked by Chinese retailer Suning.com.Much like its 2017 counterpart, the 2018 Nokia 6 smartphone is expected to boast a Full HD 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The 2018 model is also expected to come in a 32GB model as well as a 64GB model — much like its 2017 sibling.However, photos posted to Suning.com show that the 2018 Nokia 6 will feature an updated design, while the website’s specs show that the updated model will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor — an upgrade over the 2017 model’s Snapdragon 430 processor. The 2018 model is expected to charge via a USB-C charging port, unlike the 2017 model’s micro-USB charging port.
Perhaps the most notable design update is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, unlike the 2017 model’s home-button-front-facing-fingerprint-sensor combo.Suning.com’s photos also suggest that 2018 Nokia 6 will come in a black model with orange accents around the camera, fingerprint sensor, volume rocker, power button, as well as the device’s casing.
The 2018 Nokia 6 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and is expected to receive an Android 8.0 Oreo update.
Source: Suning.com
