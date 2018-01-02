UberEats is considering offering a subscription for deliveries

Uber’s food delivery subsidiary, UberEats, may soon start offering a subscription service to customers.
In an interview with Business Insider, UberEats U.K. country manager Toussaint Wattinne said the company has been testing the business model in several of the cities in which it operates.
Wattinne didn’t offer specifics on how an UberEats subscription would work. Presumably, however, like Amazon Prime members, UberEats subscribers would not be required to pay delivery fees. Additionally, Business Insider speculates the service will offer subscribers access to promotions and exclusive menu items. No word yet on how much the service will cost when and if Uber decides to launch it.
We’ve reached out to Uber to confirm whether the company is planning to launch an UberEats subscription service, and whether it will bring the service to Canada if it does. We’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.
UberEats first came to Canada in 2015 when it launched in Toronto in May of that year. Toronto was the first city in which Uber started testing a standalone UberEats app. Late last year, the service launched in Vancouver. Previously, UberEats expanded to Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary.
In July, Uber announced UberEats was available in over 100 cities in 27 countries across the world.
Source: Business Insider
Comments