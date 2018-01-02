News
Best Buy Canada to sell the SNES Classic Edition this afternoon

Jan 2, 2018

2:14 PM EST

6 comments

SNES Classic in box

With a new year comes all-new opportunities to get Nintendo’s ever-elusive SNES Classic Edition system.

Later this afternoon, Best Buy Canada will be selling “limited quantities” of the $99 CAD miniaturized retro console on its website. The SNES Classic will go live BestBuy.ca around 1pm PT/4pm ET on this product page.

It’s worth noting that signing into your BestBuy.ca account before 1pm PT/4pm ET (or creating a new account if necessary) can save valuable time when trying to buy an SNES Classic. When logged in, ensure that your billing and shipping information are accurate. This will help speed up the checkout process, which is essential for a system that traditionally sells out within minutes.

While the SNES Classic Edition doesn’t support physical games media, it does come pre-installed with 21 prominent retro titles, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, Final Fantasy III and the never-before-released Star Fox 2. 

For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.

Comments

  • monkeymo

    damn went up at 1:01PST, bought it somehow, went to check it again right after and it was gone… at 1:03

    • Marshall Davidson

      I checked in right at 4:00 EST and I managed to nail it. Although I’m glad I was able to finally get one it doesn’t excuse the fact that the rollout of this console is pretty damn pathetic.

    • monkeymo

      nintendo has no business sense what so ever. Great artists terrible business sense

    • Boswell

      Pathetic indeed. I checked in right at 4:00 EAST as well and also managed to get one.

    • Marshall Davidson

      What’s amazing to me is that I checked out using PayPal but had to make some minor modifications to my account during the checkout and by the time I was redirected back I managed to get one still. Normally that would be the kiss of death.

    • happened to me last time, tried CC, had billing issues, went to paypal, came back and was sold out. this time I made sure everything was working first and was successful! 😀