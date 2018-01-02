Best Buy Canada to sell the SNES Classic Edition this afternoon

With a new year comes all-new opportunities to get Nintendo’s ever-elusive SNES Classic Edition system.
Later this afternoon, Best Buy Canada will be selling “limited quantities” of the $99 CAD miniaturized retro console on its website. The SNES Classic will go live BestBuy.ca around 1pm PT/4pm ET on this product page.
Limited Qty of Super NES Classic Edition will be available online only at approximately 1pm PST today on bestbuy.ca. No rainchecks.
It’s worth noting that signing into your BestBuy.ca account before 1pm PT/4pm ET (or creating a new account if necessary) can save valuable time when trying to buy an SNES Classic. When logged in, ensure that your billing and shipping information are accurate. This will help speed up the checkout process, which is essential for a system that traditionally sells out within minutes.
While the SNES Classic Edition doesn’t support physical games media, it does come pre-installed with 21 prominent retro titles, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, Final Fantasy III and the never-before-released Star Fox 2.
For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.
